BREAKING: Teen climbs razor fence, escapes Alexander facility

The Bryant Police Department and Department of Human Services, along with Arkansas State Police, are currently searching for Colton Myers, a 17-year-old escapee from the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center in Alexander.

According to a press release, Myers climbed a razor-topped fence and fled the scene around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Myers had been at the facility since May for nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offences.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, maroon baggy shorts and white tennis shoes.

According to BPD, he was headed west toward Hilltop Road.

Another teen also attempted to run, but was found still on campus a short time later.

The release states that the two teens attempted their getaway as a staff member unlocked the dorms while a group returned from dinner.

Anyone who sees Myers is asked to call authorities at 501-943-0865.