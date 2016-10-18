BREAKING: Teen killed in officer-involved shooting identified

The teenager killed Monday in an officer-involved shooting has been identified.

Harmony Grove High School Principal Chad Withers identified the student as Keagan Schweikle,17.

"We at Harmony Grove are saddened by the tragic events of yesterday and are grieving the loss of one of our students, Keagan Schweikle," Withers said in a statement from the school district.

"At this time we ask that everyone keep his family in their thoughts and prayers, as well as our students, who are grieving the loss of a classmate. The Harmony Grove counseling staff, as well as counselors from our school-based mental health clinic are available to speak with any student or faculty member during this time. We ask that the privacy of the family, as well as the privacy of our student body, be respected during this difficult time and in the days ahead."

Schweikle was shot by a Benton police officer around noon Monday after multiple officers responded to the 1200 block of River Oaks Drive in Benton for a report of a family disturbance regarding a teenager with a handgun.

Before police could arrive on scene, the suspect reportedly fled to a nearby wooded area where he was located by law enforcement a short time later, according to BNPD.

Officers demanded Schweikle drop the weapon before the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at officers resulting in shots being fired from law enforcement.

Schweikle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benton Capt. Kevin Russell said Monday that he did not believe Schweikle discharged his weapon, but that the investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in as many weeks for BNPD.

Thomas Jeffrey Burns, 49, of Benton, was shot Oct. 7 in the 1400 block of Longview Street following an unrelated call for police.

A report said Burns allegedly pointed a handgun at an officer who then shot Burns.

Burn died three days later at a Little Rock hospital as a result of the shooting.