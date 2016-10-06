BREAKING: Wanted man captured in Alexander

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, Roy Duncan, 47, of Alexander, was captured around 2 p.m. today in the 18000 block of South Alexander Road..

The SCSO asked for the public's assistance in locating Duncan on Monday and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous.

Assisting in the arrest were the United States Marshal Service, Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, SCSO and other state law enforcement agencies.

Duncan appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his arrest, according to SCSO.

He is currently incarcerated at the Saline County Detention Center.

See Friday's edition of The Saline Courier for more information.