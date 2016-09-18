Briggs takes helm as Saline Courier editor

Josh Briggs has been named editor of The Saline Courier. Briggs succeeds Beth Reed, who has left for another field after serving as editor for the past eight months.

Briggs, 28, has been employed at the newspaper since Aug. 5, 2011. Raised in Haskell, he is a 2006 graduate of Harmony Grove High School and a 2011 graduate of Henderson State University. Courier publisher Kelly Freudensprung welcomed Briggs to his new post. “There is nothing better for a community newspaper than to have an editor who is from the community it serves,” he said.

“Josh is committed to this county, truly cares about its people and now has the experience under his belt to take a major leadership role for The Saline Courier. I am excited to see what will evolve in the newsroom under Josh’s leadership over the next several years.”

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead the newspaper that I grew up reading,” Briggs said. “Since affiliating with The Saline Courier in 2011, I have learned what it takes to produce a successful product, thanks to the longtime employees who have helped me during that time. I owe them more than I would ever be able to repay for helping me take this next step in my career.”

Briggs also expressed appreciation to his grandmother, Judie Berry. “I have to give much thanks to her for not only teaching me to be a man, but an even better person. And to my college adviser, Mike Taylor, for giving me my first break as editor of the Henderson State University Oracle. Both have been life coaches.” Briggs served as Oracle editor for two years. He shared some of his goals for the newspaper. “My plan is to make the Courier something people want to pick up and read every day,” he said.

