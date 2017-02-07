BRING THE BROOMS: Hogs look to bounce back after bad loss, sweep Vandy

Rematches, the Arkansas Razorbacks learned the hard way losing last Saturday at last place Missouri, don’t necessarily follow first-game form.

So that Arkansas on Jan. 24 beat the Vanderbilt Commodores at their Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tennessee, doesn’t necessarily mean the Razorbacks win tonight in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks, 17-6 overall, 6-4 in the SEC, and Commodores, 11-12, 4-6, tip off at 7:30 tonight at Walton Arena televised by the SEC Network.

Between losing 83-78 in Columbia, Missouri, at now 1-9 in the SEC after mashing Mizzou 92-73 on Jan. 14 at Walton, and the way they won at Vanderbilt, Coach Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks should take nothing for granted tonight other than expect Coach Bryce Drew’s Commodores arriving full steam ahead.

For the Commodores likely are still steamed having Arkansas apparently beaten up six with 49 seconds left, but losing 71-70 on a 7-0 Razorbacks run capped by Daryl Macon sinking three free throws upon getting fouled as his last ditch 3-point try landed awry.

“You think about the last two games we have had with them,” Anderson said. “One was overtime (won by Arkansas) here last year and early this year we were able to somehow pull out a ballgame. We were down like four points going down the stretch and had some good bounces in that game. I am sure they feel like we stole one and they want to come here and do the same.”

They do. Rather than disheartening them, the Arkansas loss seems to inspire them, said Drew in his first year coaching the Commodores.

“You know we came back and won our next two games,” Drew said on Monday’s SEC teleconference. “That was a great sign of responding well. We let that one slip away and Arkansas played excellent down the stretch. Hopefully we can play good come tomorrow.”

Including a 68-66 stunner at Florida, Vandy has claimed 3 of its 4 SEC successes on the road.

That doesn’t surprise Anderson. Great shooting nights can happen anywhere with great shooters.

“When you start a game with five guys that can stretch the floor and really shoot the basketball, it causes concern,” Anderson said. “They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country.”

Even 7-1 center Luke Kornet shoots threes as do his starting compatriots, Riley LaChance, Matthew Fisher-Davis, Jeff Roberson and Nolan Cressler.

And you never know which of them or other Commodores will be hot.

Cressler, innocuous against Arkansas off the bench, scored 20 including 4 of 4 treys in Vandy’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge victory over Iowa State.

Joe Toye, averaging only 5.4, scored a career-high 13 points at Arkansas in Nashville. LaChance’s 16 points led Vandy’s scoring against Arkansas including 8 of 8 free throws. Vandy sank 21 of 26 free throws against Arkansas, an Arkansas concern after frequent fouling did in the Hogs at Missouri.

Jeff Roberson, 14 points and 11 rebounds, was the best all-round Commodore against Arkansas and scored 16, 11 and 21 the following victories over Iowa State and at Texas A&M and a home loss to Ole Miss.

“The guy that has really been playing well right now is Roberson,” Anderson said.

The most inspired Commodore likely is freshman guard Payton Willis, the Fayetteville High graduate coming home to play the Hogs for the first time.

“It’s emotional for him,” Drew said. “That’s his hometown. He grew up right there and watched a lot of Razorback basketball growing up. I know at our place he was really excited for the game. I can only imagine what it will be like for him when he takes the court down there.”

Vanderbilt’s excellent shooters sometimes are negated by inabilities to take care of the basketball.

While committing 10 turnovers, Arkansas forced 15 Vandy miscues and won outscoring the Commodores 16-10 off turnovers.

However, last Saturday against Mizzou the Hogs turned it over 17 times to Missouri’s 10 and lost outscored 19-15 off turnovers.

“Turnovers probably were the biggest factor in that game,” Anderson said. “I thought they were bad at handling the basketball. That’s something we will get better at. We’ll put guys out there that can take care of the basketball.

In Nashville against Vandy, the Hogs took better care of the ball and took care of Vandy led by Dusty Hannahs’ 17 points off the bench followed by starters Jaylen Barford, Daryl Macon, Anton Beard and Moses Kingsley scoring 15, 12, 11 and 10, with Kingsley grabbing 11 boards. blocking two shots and making a key steal down the stretch.