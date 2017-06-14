Bryant blanks Pirates

The Bryant Junior Black Sox had a heck of a night on Tuesday in a doubleheader vs. the Russellville Pirates at Hornets Field in Bryant. Will McEntire and Christian Harp combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win the second game, just an error away from a perfect game, and Konnor Klontz threw a five-inning two-hit shutout in a 8-0 victory in Game 1.

McEntire started in the second game striking out four in two innings, while Harp threw three hitless innings striking out three. Clontz walked five and struck out four in his shutout.

In Game 2, the Black Sox (9-3) picked up a run in the first inning when Logan Catton reached on an error and Logan Chambers got on with a one-out double. Catton scored on Harp’s ground out to the pitcher for the early 1-0 lead.