Bryant blows by Central

Off their successful play in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama, over spring break, the Bryant Lady Hornets didn’t take their foot off the gas as they routed the Central Lady Tigers 12-0 Tuesday in Bryant to improve to 13-3 overall, 3-0 in the 7A Central Conference.

Lady Hornet junior Raven Loveless pitched a one-hit shutout as Bryant used five Lady Tiger errors and nine hits to score one in the first, two in the second, three in the third and put up a 6-spot spot in the fourth.

Loveless retired the first 11 Lady Tigers, giving up a two-out single in the top of the fourth. She finished with five strikeouts without a walk over five innings.