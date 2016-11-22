Bryant chamber to host Christmas parade Dec. 6

The 9th annual Bryant Lighted Christmas Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

The theme for this year’s event is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” according to Todd Rhoden, executive director for the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce.

Individuals who would like to participate in the parade should register by 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

The cost to register is $10. Any entries that are turned in after this deadline must be approved by the Parade Committee.

Any late entries also will not be eligible to win any prizes and will be charged an additional $10.

To register, individuals should turn in an entry form and payment at the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce’s office on Roya Lane.

Prizes that will be awarded include $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

All parade entries must be decorated for the Christmas season in some shape, but entries should not contain any type of Santa Claus.

Floats will begin lining up at Bryant Middle School at 5:30 p.m. and to be eligible for judging, an entry must be in the lineup area no later than 6 p.m., Rhoden said.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Bryant Middle School.

It will travel east on Sullivan Street and turn right onto Reynolds Road. The parade will turn right on NW 4th Street and then right on Wise Street. It will turn left on Boswell Road and then right on School Drive.

The parade will end at Bryant Middle School as well.

The sponsor for this year’s event is Landers Auto of Saline County, Rhoden said.

For information, call the chamber at 501-847-4702.