Bryant downs Cabot

The Bryant Lady Hornets continued their winning ways with a 3-1 win over the state No. 3 ranked (maxpreps.com) Cabot Lady Panthers in 7A Central Conference action. It’s the Lady Hornets’ third straight win since going 5-2 in the Gulf Coast Classic, losing to the top two teams in the tourney, over spring break and the victory keeps them undefeated in the Central at 5-0, 15-3 overall. Bryant is currently ranked No. 4 in the state, according to maxpreps.com.

Bryant led 3-1 going into the final inning, but the Lady Panthers were threatening as a single, hit by pitch and error loaded the bases with one out. But, the game would end on a double play as junior pitcher Raven Loveless fielded a grounder, threw to sophomore catcher Meagan Chism for the force out at home and Chism threw to junior first baseman Brooklyn Trammell for the 1-2-3 double play.

“I’ve been impressed by the consistent offensive and defense efforts of Meagan Chism,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said. “She’s led this team as a sophomore all season long. I thought it was fitting for the game to end like it did. She’s taken the initiative to put in extra work on that specific play. Honestly, I had my doubts how often it would come into play, but it couldn’t have been more timely than it was last night.”