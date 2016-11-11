Bryant firefighters pulling double duty

Chief J.P. Jordan with the Bryant Fire Department spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Even though he never was deployed, Jordan said his military experience led him to become a firefighter.

“I knew I wanted to do something to serve,” he said. “Fire service came from that.”

Jordan is not the only veteran employed at the Bryant Fire Department. There are 11 firefighters who are veterans or currently serving in the military including: Assistant Chief Brandon Futch, Lt. P.J. Cristler, firefighter Brian McKay, Lt. Tate Hamm, firefighter Andy Perkins, firefighter Warren Kuhn, firefighter Matthew Kolb, firefighter Kevin Pintner, firefighter Patrick Bradbury and firefighter Troy Duncan.

Duncan served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 14 years. He feels his military experience makes him a better firefighter.

Bradbury is currently serving in the Army National Guard. He joined the military when he was 21 because he wanted to serve his country.

“Many of my family members were in the military, and it was a tradition that I wanted to uphold,” he said.

To him, Veterans Day is a day to honor individuals who have served in the military and “not forget the ones who are still overseas, away from their families.

See the full article in today's edition of The Saline Courier.