Bryant firefighters respond to business fire

Bryant firefighters responded to a fire at Custom Wood Works at 3205 Arkansas 5 at approximately 2 p.m., according to Chief J.P. Jordan.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke in the front of the building and heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear. The shop portion was also on fire .

"We were able to contain the fire and damage to the shop. We extinguished the fire swiftly and crews did an outstanding job," he said.

When firefighters arrived all of the occupants were out of the building.