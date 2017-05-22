Bryant to graduate 622 tonight in NLR

More than 600 Bryant students will be receiving diplomas during commencement exercises at 7 p.m. today at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Of the 622 students graduating, 51 will be recognized as honor graduates. The honor graduates are in the top 10 percent of the graduating class and have met all of the course requirements, said Devin Sherrill, communications director for the Bryant School District.

Carson Blake Molder and Kara Janae Maurer have been named valedictorians.

Molder will be attending the University of Arkansas. He plans to become a computer or electrical engineer and start a technology business.

Maurer will be attending the University of Arkansas, and she plans to double major in mathematics and electrical engineering. She would like to work for a firm or company or start her own firm.

When asked her favorite memory from high school, she said, “a group of my friends and I would go to Starbucks to study for an upcoming test or write essays for class or scholarships together. Their support and guidance has made school and work so much more fun.”

Marshall Avery Callicott has been named salutatorian. He will be attending Mississippi State University. He plans to earn graduate and undergraduate degrees in forestry with a concentration in environmental conservation heavily focused on ecology. Callicott’s goal is to complete research studies in Patagonia, Chile, and to work to preserve biodiversity among the world’s ecosystems, he said.

Other honor graduates are Sarah Elizabeth Brady, Sydney Elizabeth Bratton, Shelby Elizabeth Buie, Caroline Grace Campbell,Tanner Jacob Caton, Rachel Elise Chappell, Stuti Monish Chatterjee, Rachel Lyn Curtis, Winter Alexis Dillard, Aaron Christopher Eley, David Duncan Fulton, Haylee Margarett Halter, Riley Danielle Hill, Brianna Leeann Hood, Avery Lee Humphreys, Bethany Danielle Hutchison, Kaitlyn Michelle Ives, Jared Charles James, Alyssa Raven Jones, John Mark Junkins II, Timmon Pendall King, Hayden Wayne Knowles, Jahnavi Kodali, Zachary Jason Lewis, Avery Catherine Lorio, Ansley Shea McDonald, Connor Lane Morris, Elizabeth Ann Palmer, Savannah Skye Paxton, Presli Lakyn Pendergrass, Ashlyn Dawn Privett, Connor Allen Qualls, Lania Shree Ratliff, Hayden Allen Ray, Deja Lyneice Rayford, Elle Anna, Therese Rottman, Kelsi Clarissa Scarlett, Taylor Brooke Scifres, Katie Lynn Silmon, Mapenzi Joy Smith, Brooke Ashley Snyder, Ashley Mercedes Spann, Ashlie Nichole Sparks, Allison Claire Studdard, Julianne Elizabeth Weaver, Anna Marie Wolff, Emily Jane Yakus and Heather Nicole Young.

The class of 2017 has earned approximately $6.4 in scholarships and has $5.4 million coming from the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, Sherrill said.