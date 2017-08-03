Bryant graduate, former Hog killed in vehicle accident

A Bryant graduate and former Arkansas Razorback was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle accident.

Jeffry Johnson, 36, of Fayetteville, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway of Interstate 49 in Rogers before overturning in a nearby field, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Johnson was ejected from the 2016 GMC.

He graduated from Bryant High School in 1998 before joining the Arkansas Razorbacks football team in Fayetteville.

He is survived by his wife, Randi Johnson; two daughters, Lilly Lane Johnson and Westin Nicole Johnson; his parents, Paula and Jerry Johnson, of Benton; his grandmother, Joy H. Muse, of Bryant; two sisters, Julie Combs and husband, Jeff, and Jill Henley and husband, Brian; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Jordan, Justin, Brayden, Burke and Brianna.

