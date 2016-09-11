Bryant grocery store named in meat, poultry recall report

According to national reports, more than 662,000 pounds of meat and poultry products have been recalled. The reason for the mass recall is due to insanitary conditions.

Among the effected retail stores, 17 operate in Arkansas, including a Bryant location.

Edwards Food Giant #3444 sold meat and poultry listed In the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service report.

The named items were sold between April 10 and September 10, according to the FSIS, and were in clear packages weighing about 5 pounds each.

While monitoring surveillance activity, it was found that many instances of rodent activity was seen in storage areas.

However, no report of illness has been reported due to the issues listed in the report.

Products include chicken thighs, drums, beasts, wings, and tenders.

Other Central Arkansas stores effected are:

Edwards Cash Saver in Little Rock.

Edwards Good Giant in Little Rock.

Edwards Food Giant in Little Rock.

For more information, visit AskKaren.gov, or call 501-278-7041.