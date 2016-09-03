Bryant keeps Salt Bowl streak alive

The Benton Panthers outgained their rival Bryant Hornets 340 to 150 in total offense, but two early turnovers in the second half by the Panthers ended up being their downfall as the Hornets kept their Salt Bowl streak intact with a 10-7 victory in Salt Bowl XVII at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Panthers haven’t defeated the Hornets since winning the 2005 Salt Bowl and defeating Bryant in the playoffs. The two teams tied 14-14 in the 2014 Salt Bowl, but Bryant has won 10 since ‘05.

“They have a good football team,” Bryant Coach Buck James said of Benton. “It was just we were a little luckier. We made some plays. They’re very talented, well-coached and our guys just hung in there and found a way to win, which is good for a young football team.”

It was both James and Benton Head Coach Brad Harris’ first Salt Bowl as the head man, the first time that has happened in the history of the Benton/Bryant rivalry.

“We kind of thought that’s how it would be, but we thought we would come out on top of a 10-7 game,” Harris said. “Just too many mistakes offensively. We had some turnovers, penalties that set us back. We have to get better offensively and we know that.

“Defensively, real proud of them. Ball inside the 10 and they scored a touchdown and then we hold them to a field goal. That’s all you can ask from your defense when they get the ball in the short field.”