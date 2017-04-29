Bryant middle school teacher arrested, charged with public intoxication

According to the Bryant Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff's Office inmate roster, a Bryant middle school teacher has been arrested and faces charges of public intoxication.

Melisa Dillard was arrested Friday and booked into the Saline County Detention Center at 11:28 p.m. She was released today at 1:34 p.m. Official time of arrest has not been released.

Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesman for BPD, told The Saline Courier that specific details have not been released in this case, adding that a report will not be available until at least Monday due to the time the incident occurred.

The Bryant School District staff directory shows that Dillard is a teacher at Bethel Middle School.

Dillard is due to appear before District Judge Mike Robinson at 11 a.m. Monday.

Attempts to conact the district were unsuccessful.

More information will be reported when it becomes available.