Bryant offering storm debris cleanup May 1-5

The city of Bryant will be offering storm debris cleanup beginning Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5.

The city's street department will be heading the effort, according to a social media post today.

The cleanup will be similar to the city's annual Spring Cleanup event. Only tree limbs that have been placed at the curb will be collected. Once limbs are placed, individuals will need to call the street department at 501-943-0468 and provide an address to be added to a pickup list.

Heavy storms Saturday night caused thousands of residents across the county and the state to lose power, along with knocking down a number of large trees, some blocking major roadways and landing on homes.

Also, heavy rains caused flooding in many areas of the county, including Bishop Park in Bryant. A section of Boone Road was closed near the park as rising water rolled over a large portion of the roadway. Other roads throughout the county were closed due to swift water.

According to news reports, four people died in Arkansas due to the severe thunderstorms that brought wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour.