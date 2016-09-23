Bryant School Board approves strategic planning contact

During a meeting of the Bryant School Board Thursday evening, the board approved a contact with Hanover Research to work with the district administration to create a strategic plan for the district and audit the curriculum and programs that teachers are using.

Along with this item, the board recognized members of the district for their hard work, approved a student’s expulsion and approved out-of-state travel requests.

For the price of $36,500, Hanover Research employees will work with district officials for one year to help them create a strategic plan for the future of the district.

“It will take a lot of work,” said Superintendent Tom Kimbrell.

He expects the strategic planning piece of the contract will take about six months, and the audit of the district’s curriculum will take approximately 18 months, he told the board.

Residents of the community will be given the opportunity to give their opinions about what should be included in the strategic plan, he said.

Hanover Research reportedly has worked with more than 300 schools.

“This partnership would allow the administration and staff to develop a strategic plan with measurable outcomes and goals as well as begin a comprehensive review of current curriculum and instructional programs in the district,” according to the administration’s recommendation.

