Bryant School Board fills vacancy, votes to build new school

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Bryant School Board voted to fill a panel vacancy previously held by Michael Daly who resigned in December.

Daniel Chism, father of three sons, a Bryant High School graduate and city business owner will fill the position.

Chism also is a post engineer at Camp Robinson and has been an Arkansas Army National Guard lieutenant colonel for more than 20 years.

In other business, the board also voted to build a new elementary school to be located on Hilldale Road.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Kimbrell said construction will begin in April even if a proposed millage increase is not passed in March.

Kimbrell added that there is enough money in the district's building fund for the project.

