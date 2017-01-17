Bryant School Board special meeting called

The Bryant School Board will meet in special session at 6 p.m. today to discuss a school board vacancy, a proposed new elementary school and personnel changes.

Because former board member Michael Daly submitted his resignation in December, the board will be considering applications from six people who are interested in filling the position.

Individuals who are being considered for the seat include Dean Burbank, Kelly Burrus, Daniel Chism, Chad Coats, Craig Leone and Steven Wise.

The appointed person will fill the position until a school board election takes place on Sept. 19, 2017. At that time the person can choose to run for a five-year term, which is scheduled to expire in September 2021.

During the meeting, the applicants will have five minutes to introduce themselves and share why they would like to serve in the position. The board will ask questions if clarification is needed, and the applicants will be excused from the room during the others' presentations.

After the presentations, the board can choice to go into executive session to consider selection or decide to postpone making a decision to another meeting which will need to be held by Jan. 30, according to information provided with the agenda.

The board will also compare the pros and cons of constructing a new elementary school at a property on Hilldale Road and at Bethel Middle School. According to agenda information, the district administration is recommending the school be constructed on Hilldale Road.

Finally, the board will be discussing some personnel changes.

The meeting is open to the public.