Bryant sweeps Central

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Lady Hornets snapped a six-match losing streak with a 3-0 sweep of the Central Lady Tigers on Tuesday at Central High School in Little Rock. The Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Tigers 25-19, 25-19 and 25-8 to improve to 2-8 in the 7A Central Conference, with the Lady Hornets’ other conference victory also coming against Central.

“We had a better game last night,” Bryant Coach Beth Solomon said. “Our varsity girls had a few lulls in the game, but still came out very successful and won in three. We’re hopeful we can carry the success of a win into Thursday night when we play Southside.”