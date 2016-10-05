Bryant sweeps Central

The Bryant Lady Hornets come out of a timeout earlier this season. Bryant beat the Central Lady Tigers 3-0 on Tuesday in Little Rock. JUSTIN MANNING/Special to The Saline Courier
TONY LENAHAN
Wednesday, October 5, 2016
LITTLE ROCK, AR

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Lady Hornets snapped a six-match losing streak with a 3-0 sweep of the Central Lady Tigers on Tuesday at Central High School in Little Rock. The Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Tigers 25-19, 25-19 and 25-8 to improve to 2-8 in the 7A Central Conference, with the Lady Hornets’ other conference victory also coming against Central.
“We had a better game last night,” Bryant Coach Beth Solomon said. “Our varsity girls had a few lulls in the game, but still came out very successful and won in three.  We’re hopeful we can carry the success of a win into Thursday night when we play Southside.”

