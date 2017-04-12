Bryant sweeps Wampus Cats

After starting 0-3 in the 7A Central, the Bryant Hornets soccer team won their fourth straight game Tuesday defeating the Conway Wampus Cats 2-1 at Hornets Stadium. The win puts Bryant at 7-4-1 overall, 4-3 in the Central.

Bryant junior Jhorman Cruz got the scoring started with a goal three minutes into the game, weaving his way through defenders and hitting a shot from 20 yards out.

“It was a tightly contested first half,” Bryant Coach Rick Friday said. “I think we played better than Conway and missed a couple of opportunities in front of goal.”

Bryant 3, Conway 1

The Bryant Lady Hornets improved to 7-6 on the season with a 3-1 win over the Conway Lady Wampus Cats Tuesday in Bryant. The Lady Hornets move to 3-4 in the 7A Central Conference with the win.

“The girls are finding their groove and gaining confidence daily,” Bryant Coach James Paul said. “We did a good job of creating chances in different areas narrowly missing on several occasions.