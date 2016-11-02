Bryant takes CAJHC crown
The Showdown for the Crown lived up to its billing and then some.
Tuesday evening at Bryant’s Hornet Stadium, Saline County neighbors Benton and Bryant met up in a junior high football game. There was more than the usual bragging rights on the line, there was a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship at stake. Both the Panthers and Hornets entered the game with spotless 8-0 records in conference play.
In the end, only one team can win and the Hornets did so on Tuesday, 25-21 over the Panthers.
It literally came down to the end. Following a 4-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Adams to put the Hornets ahead 25-21, the Panthers took possession at their own 41-yard line with 2:16 remaining. Benton reached the Hornet 12-yard line, thanks to a 21-yard catch by Daeshawn Ward and a 26-yard catch by Austin Taylor.
On first down, Panther quarterback Peyton Hudgins was dropped for a 2-yard loss. Back-to-back incompletions left the Panthers with fourth-and-12 at Bryant’s 14-yard line. Hudgins, unable to find an open receiver, ran for the first down but was dropped at the Hornet 5-yard line by William Boyd and Cayden Fullbright to seal the win and the conference championship for Bryant.
