Buffington, Bauxite power past Lady Cards 9-2

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals (7-2) outmatched the Bauxite Lady Miners (9-0) in the hit column Thursday, but fell far short in runs as Bauxite rolled to a 9-2 win over its cross-county counterpart.

Coming off a big game against Central Arkansas Christian on Tuesday, junior Bailey Buffington held the Lady Cardinals in check for the most part, allowing two runs with only one going earned on a home run from Grace Bryant.

Buffington added four strikeouts in the win as well while collecting a hit and drawing two walks for the Lady Miners.

See the full game story in Friday’s issue of The Saline Courier.