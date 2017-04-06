Cabot edges Bryant in Central

The Bryant Hornets trailed by two after three and a half innings only to tie in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cabot Panthers scored one in the top of the sixth to win 3-2 in 7A Central Conference action Tuesday at Hornets Field. It was the Hornets’ first league loss of the year as they sit at 12-6 overall, 4-1 in the Central, while the Panthers improve to 5-0 in conference play.

Cabot scored one each in the third and fourth innings off of senior left-handed starter Beaux Bonvillain, but the Hornets tied things up in the bottom of the fourth when senior Seth Tucker reached on a one-out infield single. Tucker scored on senior Cameron Coleman’s triple to center and Coleman scored on sophomore Logan Chambers’ sacrifice fly for the 2-2 game.