Cardinals can't hold back Beavers

The Harmony Grove men’s basketball team traveled to the Glen Rose Beavers Tuesday night at Glen Rose Sports Arena. The Beavers beat the Cardinals 38-22. The Cardinals drop to 3-18 on the season while the Beavers improve to 17-6.

A low-scoring game for both teams, Glen Rose scored the first points to go up 2-0. The Cardinals answered with a 3-pointer by senior Seth Limoges to make the score 3-2. This was the Cardinals’ only lead of the night. The Beavers regained the lead with a two-point bucket by senior Alex Witherspoon. Two points by senior Grant Jones and a free throw by freshman Brayden Lewis put the Beavers up 7-3 over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

The Beavers continued to lead in the second quarter adding eight more points and allowing seven points by Harmony Grove. The score was 15-10 going into halftime.

Lady Beavers 59, Lady Cardinals 29

The Glen Rose Lady Beavers hosted rival the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals on senior night that recognized the graduating seniors of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Lady Beavers beat the Lady Cardinals 59-29 at the Glen Rose Sports Arena. Glen Rose improves to 14-6 while Harmony Grove drops to 10-11.

Glen Rose was able to get on the board first after two free throws by senior Christian Cooper, who was also the leading scorer for the Beavers with 28 points. Harmony Grove answered quickly with a bucket by sophomore Kylie Moore to tie the game 2-2. The Beavers and the Cardinals kept it close until about midway through the first quarter when Glen Rose went on a six-point run. The Beavers closed out the first quarter leading the Cardinals 18-12.