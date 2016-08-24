Cardinals declaw ‘Cats in scrimmage

In first game action under new coach Paul Calley, the Harmony Grove Cardinals came out knocking on all cylinders. Taking on former 5-3A rival Episcopal Collegiate School in a preseason scrimmage Monday, the new-look Cardinals dominated, routing the Wildcats 55-0 in one half of play.

“We still made some mistakes and still have some things to clean up, but as long as the effort is there, which it was (Monday), we will have a chance to be successful,” Calley said. “We will make strides throughout the year and we are nowhere near where we need to be and nowhere near where we are going to be. But I told them that I gave them a B, because I wasn’t going to give them an A yet, for the effort.”

Move-in quarterback Hunter Hilson shined in his first game with the Cardinals completing 10 of 12 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also tossed an interception in the blowout victory.

“I thought he did a great job,” Calley said. He didn’t have a drop by the receivers. A lot of times he didn’t have as much time as I would like for him to have to throw, but he gets the ball off so quick and makes good decisions that it keeps bad things from happening.”

Hilson hooked up with wide receiver Nathan Watkins three times for 79 yards and a score. Watkins would lead all receivers on the night.