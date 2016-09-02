Cardinals roll in Showdown

The highly-anticipated Saline River Showdown began as a tie Thursday and ended as a Harmony Grove highlight reel. Touted for months as a rivalry in the making, the Cardinals (1-0) made a big statement to open the year, defeating the7-4A Bauxite Miners (0-1) 49-17 at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

“I am ecstatic,” said Cardinals first-year Head Coach Paul Calley. “We started off fast and then got a little tired and winded, and made a couple of huge mistakes heading into halftime.”

Matched against his best friend, and former Bryant Hornets coach, Daryl Patton, whom he had never beaten, Calley was all smiles when the final horn buzzed.

“I have the utmost respect for the guy,” Calley said. “He has won four 7A state titles and beat us (Bryant) on the way to three of them. He is one of the best, no doubt. It makes me feel extra special to beat one of his teams.”

Patton mirrored Calley’s remarks, saying “He’s my brother,” Patton said. “I love being on the same field, but I don’t like getting my butt kicked by him. I am going to work hard to correct that for next year. I am proud of him.”

Harmony Grove struck early and often, leading 21-0 after the first quarter. Senior running back Antonio Roberson saw his first action since Week 1 of 2015 and trucked in from 3 yards out for the first score with 9:43 to tick in the opening frame.