Care Center serves 500; makes child’s wish come true

When a little girl attending the Care Center’s recent Christmas celebration told Santa Claus that she wanted a baby doll for Christmas, no one was surprised.

The same was true for many of the children who typically asked Santa to bring them dolls, trucks and the usual kid-like present.

But then came the surprise. When a particular child gave this answer to Santa’s query, there were many shocked expressions.

What was the desired gift?

“A bed,” the little girl had said.

Brenda Burton, who directs the center, was stunned.

She turned to the child’s mother and asked, “What did she say?”

The mother spelled out the word aloud: “B-E-D. Our house burned and she’s been sleeping on the floor. She really wants a bed.”

Burton said she and others within hearing distance were stunned. It was a request that at the time she didn’t know how to fill.

