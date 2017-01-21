Casady responds to bill proposal with comic book

Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady has responded in a creative way to a legislative bill regarding prison population and criminal sentencing. Following state Rep. Jeremy Hutchinson’s proposal on Tuesday, Casady made headlines with his comic book response.

Casady noted that he previously submitted a PowerPoint presentation regarding the bill.

“It was 50 pages long with a lot of charts and graphs, so I felt like I needed to do something with legislation that dropped (Tuesday) and I needed to have something I could communicate more easily and people could digest more easily. “What I have been working on is a comic strip that I can take as a visual aid when I talk to civic groups and things of that nature,” he said.

The prosecutor said he got wind of the legislation dropping on Tuesday, forcing him to “ramp up the scheduling” for his comic book which he sent out to legislators and members of the media. Tuesday’s proposed bill has two key points that Casady and other members of the governor-appointed Legislative Criminal Justice Oversight Task Force are eyeing as the current legislative session continues.

“One is a section that limits the discretion of circuit judges to sentence in bench trial cases because it gives the defendant the right to an appeal, even though the defendant has received a legal sentence,” Casady said. He said he is trying to develop a mandatory sentencing grid for prosecutors. The apparent goal is to make the sentencing grid mandatory for prosecutors and judges to follow, which is not the case right now, Casady said “The grid is meant as a guideline,” he said. “If you give some appellate court — which involves a judge not hearing this case — a reason to pick at this judge’s sentence on the circuit court level, then judges will feel compelled to go with what the grid says. "

