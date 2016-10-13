Casino proposal pulled from November ballot

The Arkansas Supreme Court has disqualified a proposal to legalize casinos in three counties from the November ballot.

Justices on Thursday sided with opponents of the proposed constitutional amendment that would give three private companies rights to run casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

The proposal would have given the rights to companies owned by supporters of the proposal. The court ordered election officials to not count any votes for the measure in the Nov. 8 election.

The court ruled that the ballot title "does not honestly and accurately reflect what is contained in the proposed amendment."

The lawsuit was filed a group funded by dog and horse tracks in the state that currently offer video poker and other forms of electronic gambling. The lawsuit claimed the proposal was misleading to voters and that supporters didn't follow state law for reporting and registering paid canvassers.