Celebrity Waiter to take place today

The seventh annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser is set to take place from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Monday at Larry's Pizza at 5400 Arkansas 5 North in Bryant. During the event, media, business, city, county and school district celebrities serve as wait staff for guests as part of the special buffet night.

Each of the celebrities competes to receive the most tips and win the title of best celebrity waiter, said Donna K. Smith, American Cancer Society representative.

All of the tips received during the event will benefit the American Cancer Society. This is one of the Cancer Society's two largest fundraisers that take place each year in Saline County. The other fundraiser is the Relay for Life event. In May, the organization was able to raise more than $50,000 for cancer research during the relay.