Chambers encourage residents to shop local for Small Business Saturday

After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday, many people are not as familiar with Small Business Saturday. The nationwide campaign was started by American Express to encourage residents to make purchases from small businesses in their communities.

This year’s event is set for, Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging residents to buy their holiday gifts at local businesses.

“Shopping local builds relationships, making your community stronger and more family friendly,” said Todd Rhoden, Bryant chamber executive director. “You are creating more jobs and better wages. You are retaining your current businesses plus attracting new businesses to town. Shopping local promotes economic development.”

According to the research firm Civic Economic, for every $100 a person spends at a local store, $68 stays in the community. When a person shops at a local branch of a chain store, $43 remains in the community.

The Small Business Saturday campaign has grown tremendously since it was created in 2010. Last year, approximately 95 million people decided to participate in Small Business Saturday.

According to the American Express Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, approximately 82 percent of United States consumers plan to shop or eat at independently-owned stores or restaurant this Saturday.