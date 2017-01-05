Changes made in employee access to hospital pharmacy

A service Saline Memorial Hospital employees have enjoyed for a number of years has been eliminated.

The change involves the hospital pharmacy which allowed employees to obtain personal medications on the hospital premises.

When asked about the loss of this service, the administration, headed by CEO Bob Trautman, issued the following statement:

“The employee pharmacy has been a unique service provided to our employees,” he said. “However, this was their only option to receive prescribed medications.

“Upon receiving a new benefit package, employees were insured through retail pharmacies which provide more access through multiple locations and increased hours of service. As a result, the use of the employee pharmacy was significantly reduced.

“Because the employee pharmacy no longer met its original intent, a management decision was made to close the pharmacy,” Trautman said.

