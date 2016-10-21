Chief silent on naming officer in Oct. 7 shooting

Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane said Thursday that he will not disclose the name of an officer who recently shot and killed a city resident until the investigation is final or a judge orders him to do so.

Thomas Jeffrey Burns, 49, was shot by a Benton officer Oct. 7 in the 1400 block of Longview Street following an unrelated incident, according to a report from BNPD.

Officers responded to the area in reference to a man screaming outside. Officers found that the man, later identified as Burns, and an unidentified woman were arguing and separated the two before leaving the scene.

However, as a precautionary measure, one of the officers stayed in the area as patrol and minutes later came in contact with Burns who reportedly was carrying a handgun.

The report said Burns was told to drop the weapon but failed to obey orders before allegedly pointing the gun at the officer resulting in shots being fired.

Burns died three days later as a result of his injuries.

Lane said he met with members of the Burns family last week and things became heated when a relative threatened to retaliate against the officer involved in the case.

Lane said the relative demanded the name and address of the officer before being asked to leave the meeting a number of times.

Lane did not arrest the man, but said he could have easily done so, adding that arresting the individual would likely do more harm than good in this situation.

He said it is his duty to protect the life of his officers and their families.

