Christmas event planned for special needs children
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
BENTON, AR
Santa Claus will be available to pose for pictures with children with special needs Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse. The location will be near Saline County Judge Jeff Arey's office.
Individuals who would like to visit with Santa can enter the courthouse using the handicap-accessible walkway that is located near Courtroom 3.
Parents are encouraged to allow extra time for everyone who would like to see Santa.
Cookies and cocoa will also be available.
