City council in favor of mayor raise, against rezoning request

The Benton City Council, in a meeting Monday night, approved an ordinance to increase Mayor David Mattingly’s salary and voted down a rezoning request after hearing some opposition.

Mattingly’s salary will be increased to $85,000. His salary was last increased by ordinance in 2014. At the time, his salary was increased to $73,000 for 2014 and in 2015 that salary was $78,000.

The latest increase will be retroactive to the beginning of the year.

After hearing opposition to a request to rezone property on Neeley Street for a multi-family residential district, the council did turned down the request.

Alderman Charles Cunningham voted in favor of the request and the rest of the aldermen voted against the request. Aldermen Judd Hart and Lori Terrell were absent, so their absences count as automatic “no” votes.

