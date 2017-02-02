City officials at odds about Alcoa Road project design

With the construction to expand Alcoa Road currently underway, officials from Benton and Bryant disagree about the proposed design of Alcoa Road.

The Bryant City Council voted Tuesday evening to take "full legal action" against the city of Benton after Benton officials denied Bryant's request to make a design change. By denying this request, Bryant Staff Attorney Chris Madison said Benton officials could possibly cost Bryant taxpayers more than $2 million.

Benton officials said this claim is not correct and offers another solution.

The Alcoa Road expansion project is a collaboration involving Benton, Bryant and Saline County officials. Because most of the project is located in Benton, the city was named the lead agency for the project, but officials from both cities and the county were responsible for obtaining rights of way for the project that are located within the various cities' limits.

During the process of negotiating with representatives from the Alcoa Exchange, Bryant Staff Attorney Chris Madison learned that the new road would be extending into an area that is currently being used as a parking lot at the shopping center. To cover the loss of approximately half of the parking spaces (about 25,) the business was asking for about $2.5 million more than expected.

Months ago, when this issue first came about, Madison discussed the possibility of changing the design for the road with all of the agencies involved, including Benton city officials, Metroplan and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, he said.

To reduce the space needed for the road, Madison suggested taking out a proposed turning lane that was included in the original design. Since a traffic signal is located at the intersection near the Alcoa exit ramp and bridge, removing the turning lane will not cause traffic to back up, Madison said.

He mailed a letter to Benton Mayor David Mattingly for a formal change order for the project on Jan. 17.

On Tuesday, Madison received a letter from Mattingly denying his change request stating that the change will negatively affect Benton residents.

Brent Houston, Benton city attorney, told The Saline Courier that during the process of right of way negotiations, the difference between the amount city officials are offering for various properties along the project, and the amount properties owners are requesting is drastically different. If the change had been accepted, the property at Alcoa Road Exchange would have to be reappraised, so it is unfair for Bryant city officials to claim that a change in design could save $2 million, Houston said.

"We don't know, nor do they know, what those new figures are going to look like. I suspect that it will be lower based on my experience, but I don't know how much," he said.

Houston claims that the property owners will possibly claim that the loss of the turning lane will cost money as well.

"For right now, for anybody to say that they are going to be out $2 million, I think, is really inaccurate at this point," he said.

In a presentation to the Bryant City Council on Tuesday evening, Madison said no data was presented to him supporting Benton officials' opinion.

"This portion of the project is solely in the city of Bryant jurisdiction. It affects city of Bryant businesses and property owners," Madison said. "In making this decision, the city of Benton has overstepped its role simply as lead agency. Its decision to 'deny' forwarding the requested change order could potentially cost taxpayers millions of dollars that could be avoided and by negatively impacting city of Bryant retail businesses," he added.

All aldermen present at Tuesday's meeting voted in favor of Madison's request. Alderman Lorne Gladden was absent because his wife is hospitalized in conjunction with the birth of a child.

Alderman Rob Roedel said that by not accepting the change, Benton officials were not being business-friendly.

"It's unfortunate that it would come to this because we have had such a good partnership so far, but if it comes to that, do it," Roedel said in reference to pursuing legal action. Madison told The Saline Courier that he plans to meet with Benton officials in hopes of finding an amicable solution.

While speaking to The Saline Courier this morning, Mattingly said Benton city officials have authority to deny the change request. He said he was not notified of the issue before a formal change order was requested. Instead of the change, Mattingly said he has a "good sense solution" to remove a 12-foot bike and pedestrian path proposed for the same area.

The path takes up less space than the turning lane and is not as necessary, he said.

By having a turning lane, five or six cars have the ability to keep moving into the shopping center instead of being stuck behind other cars that are going straight at the light.

"If these two lanes are by themselves, you sit," Mattingly said. "You have no way to do anything else except sit."

Mattingly also claims that if Madison had negotiated more aggressively with the attorney for the shopping center, the price for the property could have been reduced.

For more information, see Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.