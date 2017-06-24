CLARIFICATION: Benton, Little Rock PD assist in chase; SCSO not involved

It was originally reported that the Saline County Sheriff's Office assisted in a high-speed chase early Saturday in reference to shots fired in Little Rock.

However, the Benton Police Department and Little Rock police were the assisting agencies. Lt. Silk of SCSO said the county did not have to be involved with the incident.

ORIGINAL:

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is currently involved in a high speed chase on Alcoa Road.

The suspects are driving a Chrysler 300.

Chase began after a report of shots fired by the suspects in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police also involved in chase.