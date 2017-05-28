Cloud honored with Dabblers’ 1st quilt of valor

Honoring U.S. veterans with quilts of valor dates back many years. Designed in red, white and blue, the quilt signifies strong ties between a veteran and his or her country for which they served.

Recently, Ron Cloud, VFW senior vice commander for Arkansas District 9 and retired U.S. Army Drill Sergeant, received the first quilt of valor presented by the newly-formed Dabblers Extension Homemakers group in Haskell.

“This shocked me,” Cloud said.

In October, Cloud was approached by Haskell Mayor Janie Lyman who asked that he make contact with the Dabblers in regard to the quilt.

“I told them we could take it to the VA Hospital and donate it to someone, or we can donate it to someone in the community,” Cloud said. “I suggested giving it to the oldest veteran still living here in Saline County.

“It shocked me and they played it really smooth. I don’t know what to say.”

Ron served in the Army from 1984 to 1993. He attended basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey and AIT training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he trained as a power generation equipment repairman.

He served three calls of duty, including Fort Riley, Kansas with the 1st Infantry Division; Camp Edwards, West Korea with the 2nd Infantry Division; and Bremerhaven, Germany with the 67th Signal Battalion.

He also took part in a PLDC Primary Leadership Development course while stationed in Germany.

Cloud earned the rank of drill sergeant at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and has received ribbons for Army achievement, good conduct, National Defense Service, Primary Leadership Development course, Army service, and overseas service.

He also is the former commander of VFW Post 2256.

The quilt was presented at the first veterans memorial ceremony hosted by the Dabblers group at the Haskell Community Center.

Prior to the presentation, guests in attendance stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a “Thank you” to all of the veterans attending the ceremony.

The quilt was sewn by the Dabblers Extension Homemakers of Saline County, including president Virginia McClure, vice president Winnie Stamps, sectary/treasurer Kay Bumgardner, recorder/reporter Shelley Acker, Beverly Garrett, Karen Mitchell, Donna Rogers, Kimberly Nash, Eula Broadway, Ora Lee Yates and Aleese Nichols. It was quilted by the Haskell Craft Club and the label was made by Beth Lane.

Cloud thanked every veteran in attendance, including his father, Vietnam War veteran Jerry Cloud.

“It is because of this man that I am able to do what I do today,” Cloud said. “Thanks, dad.”

The Dabblers group hopes to make the event an annual memorial to veterans.