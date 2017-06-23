Coach Farmer eyeing Benton mayor post

Former Benton football coach Tom Farmer has announced he plans to seek the position of Benton mayor in 2018.

In an email sent to The Saline Courier on Friday, Farmer said, "I am excited about Benton’s future and want to lead its continued tenure of success as its mayor beginning in 2019."

Farmer has been employed with the Bryant School District since 1990 when he was hired as the Hornets head football coach and currently serves as the district's transportation director.

