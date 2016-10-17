Community partners with Benton police to host kickball event

The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association will be partnering with the Benton Police Department at 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Ralph Bunche Park for the first Kicktober “Back the Blue” kickball event.

The event is designed to show support for law enforcement in Benton.

“The family-friendly event will include goodwill competitive games of kickball, hot dogs and music. The general public is invited to attend the free event,” said Robin Freeman, spokesperson for the association.

Individuals or organizations that would like to participate have until Oct. 24 to register. Teams of eight to 11 people can register for $40 by contacting Freeman at 501-776-7475 or via email at rfreeman@cadc.com. Teams can also contact Sgt. Lisa Stuart with the Benton Police Department at 501-860-2611 or at lstuart@bentonar.gov.

All of the money raised will help support the association’s youth council, Freeman said.

