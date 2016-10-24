Council approves purchase of body cameras

The Benton City Council approved an ordinance Monday evening allowing for the purchase of body cameras for the Benton Police Department.

For a cost of $427,734 the department will receive a body camera for each of the 66 officers and new cameras for the police vehicles, according to the approved ordinance.

This cost will be spread over a three-year period. This year the city will be responsible for a payment of $227,734. In 2017 and 2018, the city will pay $100,000 each year, said Mayor David Mattingly.

The department has been looking into making this purchase for some time, but because of the high cost decided to wait until money was available. After the shooting involving Dallas police officers earlier this year, city leaders decided to pursue the purchase sooner, said Benton Chief Kirk Lane.

Benton is the only city in Arkansas to currently use this system, he said.

