Counterfeit cash investigation leads to multiple felony charges

Two Benton residents are facing a number of felony charges following an investigation regarding the production of counterfeit money.

According to the Benton Police Department, Franklin Paul "PJ" Franklin, 27, and Kayla E. Skinner, 27, both were arrested Monday.

According to BNPD, officers received multiple reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses, leading them to 2449 Cary Drive in Benton.

Police say they received tips that Hill was possibly printing and selling fake cash.

Benton detectives teamed with Arkansas Probation and Parole officers to make contact with Hill at his Cary Drive residence.

During a search of the home, detectives located firearms, packaged methamphetamine and marijuana, marijuana plants, counterfeit cash and items commonly used in the printing of counterfeit money, according to BNPD.

Local law enforcement is currently working with the U.S. Secret Service during the ongoing investigation and more arrests could be forthcoming.

Hill faces eight felony and two misdemeanor charges, including first-degree forgery, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a forgery device, a Class C felony; possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, a Class A felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, a Class D felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime, a Class B felony; manufacturing of a Schedule VI controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and second degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hill is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Saline County Detention Center.

Skinner also was arrested at the residence and transported to the Saline County Detention Center, but has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

She faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; manufacturing of a Schedule VI controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and second degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the incident, or similar incidents, is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Individuals also may send an anonymous crime tip about this incident to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text or visit www.crimereports.com. A crime tip also can be submitted via official Benton Police Department app found on iTunes and Google Play.