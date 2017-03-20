Courier advertising team takes top honor at annual luncheon

The Arkansas Press Association 2017 Better Newspaper Advertising awards were presented March 10, during a luncheon at the Clarion Resort on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.

Members of the Oklahoma Press Association judged almost a thousand entries from 27 newspapers throughout Arkansas.

The staff of the Courier entered 22 categories, submitting designs created for advertisers. Winning 28 awards plus Sweepstakes (the largest cumulative total of points awarded), the recognitions were accompanied by complimentary judges’ remarks.

•Best single ad under 10” - 2nd place, Riverside Grocery and Catering - Pat Stuckey, designer. Judge’s comment: Great use of space!

•Best single ad over 10” – 3rd place, Tire Town, “Don’t get stuck, gettin’ that Buck” - Pat Stuckey, designer

•Best single ad half page and over - 3rd place, Enterprise Liquor Store - Pat Stuckey, designer; Linda Hostetler, account executive. Judge’s comment: This layout is packed with information but attractive and easy to read.

•Best single supplement ad – 1st place, Riverside Catering - Pat Stuckey, designer. Judge’s comment: Nice detail and color, easy to follow, really liked this one.

•Best single supplement ad - 2nd place, Everett Buick GMC, “Make it a Buick Christmas” - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Very attractive, eye pleasing, professional.

•Best Special Event ad - 2nd place, Quartet Singing Event - Pat Stuckey, designer; Kim Woods, Account Executive.

•Best Use of Clip Art - 1st place, Spring Home Layout - Pat Stuckey, designer; Kim Woods, Lisa Howell Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Very, very creative use of the art to address multiple categories. Well Done!

•Best Use of Clip Art - 2nd place, Brown’s Country Store & Restaurant - Pat Stuckey, designer.

•Best Use of Humor in Advertising - 1st place, Everett Buick GMC, “Bring Treats!” - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Cute! Love the use of the dog and kids.

•Best Use of Humor in Advertising - 3rd place, Lisa’s Bait Shop, “Behind the BIG STUPID FENCE” - Pat Stuckey, designer. Judge’s comment: Love this, especially the way you took a negative situation and made it a community icon. It makes me want to visit, just to get a shirt!

•Best Use of Photo in an Ad - 2nd place, Everett Buick GMC Christmas, “Making Memories” - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Great use of photo to show how important family is at this time of year.

•Best Use of Process Color in an ad - 2nd place, KB’s Outdoor Powersports, “Get Out and Ride” Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Beautiful color, bright, laid out nicely, made me want to buy a motorcycle!

•Best Use of One Spot Color - 2nd place, Big Jake’s Tires - Pat Stuckey, designer; Linda Hostetler, account executive.

•Most Original Idea - 2nd place, Old South Realty, “Happy Holidays” - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Creative use of the decorative element to introduce staff.

•Special Section Cover Magazine - 1st place, House to Home magazine - Pat Stuckey, designer. Judge’s comment: Classic and professional appearance.

•Special Section Cover Magazine - 3rd place, Business Card Directory - Pat Stuckey, designer. Judge’s comment: Nice design, use of color and implementation of the info.

•Advertising Special Section - General/Magazine - 2nd place, Medical Directory - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn and Linda Hostetler, Account Executives. Judge’s comment: Very well written and put together, detailed and informative, easy to understand and follow.

•Advertising Special Section - General/Magazine - Honorable Mention, The Next Step - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn and Linda Hostetler, Account Executives. Judge’s comment: Very informative for any junior or senior, great articles/photos.

•Special Section Cover Newsprint - 2nd place, Salt Bowl 2017 - Josh Briggs, editor/designer. Judge’s comment: Really, really liked this sports cover - in fact I emailed the idea to my designer to file away for next fall. Great idea. Really, really liked this (guess I said that). This cover “sticks with you” - you remember it after the fact.

•Advertising Special Section - Sports - 1st place, Under the Lights - Josh Briggs, editor/designer; Tony Lenahan, sports editor; Pat Stuckey, ad designer; Suzie Winn and Linda Hostetler, Account Executives. Judge’s comment: Just really enjoyed reading this guide. Looks great, love the Show Down article, fast facts and the meet the teams and opponents.

•Advertising Special Section - Sports - 3rd place, Salt Bowl 2017 - Josh Briggs, editor/designer; Tony Lenahan, sports editor; Pat Stuckey, ad designer; Suzie Winn and Linda Hostetler, Account Executives. Judge’s comment: Just loved the way it is laid out and all the details about the two teams, the ads are especially nice, pictures are great.

•Best Ad Campaign - 1st place, Montalvo Interiors & Apparel - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: So classy and creative! Good job, love the logo!

•Best Ad Campaign - 3rd place, Saline Audiology - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive.

•Best Automotive ad - 3rd place, Everett Buick GMC Fleet -Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn, Account Executive. Judge’s comment: Everything is so well placed, clean, neat, simple

•Best Employment ad - 3rd place, Almatis - Pat Stuckey, designer; Kim Woods, Account Executive.

•Best Multiple Advertiser Ad - 2nd place, Reader’s Choice Ballot - Pat Stuckey, designer; Suzie Winn and Linda Hostetler, Account Executives. Judge’s comment: Impressive.

•Best Multiple Advertiser Ad - Honorable Mention, Downtown Benton Business Owners Association - Pat Stuckey, designer. Judge’s comment: Interesting way to get advertisers in paper. I like the idea that the organization promotes 14 different ads each month.

•Best Real Estate ad - 3rd place, Thomas Real Estate, Drye Road - Pat Stuckey, designer; Linda Hostetler, account executive. Judge’s comment: A lovely way to show a beautiful property.