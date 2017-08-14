Courier to feature back-to-school pictures every day this week

The Saline Courier is once again featuring a number of back-to-school pictures of Saline County students.

In a social media blast Saturday and Sunday, the Courier team requested photos from parents and has received more than 100 thus far. Deadline to submit a picture is Wednesday.

Thirty-one photos published in Monday's paper and about 30 more are planned for Tuesday. Do not be alarmed if you do not see your child's photo in one of these issues and know that all of the submissions will be published.

The Courier plans to have photos in every paper during the week of Aug. 14, making sure that all photos are printed.

For extra copies, please visit the newspaper's office at 321 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.