Courier food feature to return mid-September

Grits & Grace, The Saline Courier's food feature page that publishes each Wednesday, is expected to return by mid-September.

Gail Nickerson, who has interviewed area cooks for the feature for a number of years, has been on hiatus related to health issues.

The feature profiles a local cook and includes some information about the person's life and family. Usually, eight recipes from the cook are included, along with a photo of the interview subject.

Grits & Grace is a popular segment with readers, many of whom have called or emailed to share their concerns about its absence.

Suggestions for cooks may be submitted by contacting Nickerson at 501-317-6248 or gritsandgrace@yahoo.com.