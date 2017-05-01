Courier named state’s top small daily 4th straight year

The Saline Courier has been named the state’s top small daily newspaper for the fourth straight year by the Arkansas Associated Press Media Editors.

The Courier’s editorial staff recently competed in the annual APME contest, bringing home 49 overall awards and 20 top finishes, including general excellence, finishing ahead of runner-up the Blythville Courier News and third-place finisher the Forrest City Times-Herald.

“These awards show that hard work really does pay off,” said Courier Editor Josh Briggs. “Our team strives to not only be the best news source for local coverage in Saline County, but to set an example for other publications across the state.”

Briggs earned a first- and second-place finish for spot news story for his coverage of officer-involved shootings in 2016. “Teen shot, killed Monday by police” was the overall winning piece.

“A nice job of reporting a deadly shooting, especially given the difficulty of not having the victim’s name,” said one of the contest judges. “Reaching out to the local high school principal as a secondary source was a smart move by the reporter.”

Courier Publisher Kelly Freudensprung was the top-place finisher for Editorial writing for his piece “ACDI … bringing business home.”

“The writer takes an important news story and explains how it affects vital parts of the community, from businesses to the average person,” a judge said. “Well done.”

The Courier swept the category with Freudensprung also earning second place, followed by Briggs in third.

The staff of the Courier finished first in headline writing for “Toadal Upset,” an interesting feature story of a child becoming a world champion toad racer.

Second place also went to the Courier for “All I want for Christmas is Blue.”

In news coverage, the Courier staff again reigned supreme, winning for its local election coverage.

Judges said the article highlighting the late Beulah Wright’s poll-working career pushed the coverage over the top as the winner, giving readers a different perspective during election season.

Lynda Hollenbeck, a near-50-year veteran of the newspaper, earned a first-place finish for beat reporting for her coverage of health throughout Saline County.

“A pair of strong stories that display the reporter’s knowledge of the hospitals/health beat in her community,” a judge said. “This is the kind of reporting that is truly important in the lives of the everyday reader.”

Sarah Perry earned third for her coverage of the Bryant School District.

In business reporting, the Courier again swept the category with Briggs earning the top spot for “Day care in crosshairs of business owner, city dispute.”

Hollenbeck finished second with “Selling frenzy,” followed by Perry in third for “Stores announced for Shoppes of Benton.”

Perry was the top award getter for education reporting for her articles regarding the Bryant School District’s proposed millage.

“The story jumps right into the news, with specifics about a proposed venture, and continues with tie-ins to the business community and national news,” a judge said.

The Courier staff also took second in the category, followed by Perry again in third.

Hollenbeck found herself in the top two positions for political reporting, winning for “93 and counting,” the same piece about Wright that helped the newspaper win for best news coverage.

“Day in and day out political reporting can become somewhat dull,” a judge said. “Kudos to this reporter for reaching outside of the box and telling the story of a longtime poll worker.”

Hollenbeck’s articles regarding a local resident attending the Democratic National Convention earned a runner-up finish.

Best health-related topics too was swept by the Courier with Hollenbeck again on the first and second tier.

“Welcome to the future” earned top honors, followed by “Heart Hospital to cease cardiac care at SMH.”

Perry’s “Mother’s Day Miracle” finished third.

The Courier’s annual Letters to Santa gained high praise during the contest, winning for best nontraditional news item.

“Comical, heart-warming letters to Santa,” a judge said. “Great way to include youth in the newspaper and potentially help train them to become readers as adults.”

The staff’s “What are you thankful four this holiday season?” portion of its Thanksgiving Day issue earned a runner-up nod.

In sports, Briggs earned top finishes for best sports feature story, news story and column with all three entries pertaining to the passing of legendary Head Coach Red Parker.

“Nice piece,” a judge said about Briggs’ feature story, “Overcoming it all.” “This is the type of story sports reporters and editors should be writing, the stories that don’t come with a scoreboard.”

Briggs also earned second and third for best sports feature, and second for best sports news story.

Tony Lenahan took third for best sports column for “No bowl for you.”

For sports photography, freelancer Justin Manning swept both feature sports photo and spot sports photo for his pieces “Sour taste” and “Wally Hall TOC.”

Briggs and Lenahan finished second and third for best feature sports photo.

Lenahan and freelancer Rick Nation rounded out second and third place for best spot sports photos during the contest.

Briggs also took top honors for best photographer’s portfolio, for his work in sports, feature and spot news photography.

In other photograph categories, Briggs finished first for best feature photo for “A walk to remember.”

Lenahan placed third for “Fun at the park.”

Lenahan and Briggs teamed together to earn first place for best graphic for their work on the cover of the Courier’s annual Under the Lights: Meet the Opponents.

The Courier also earned second and third place in the category.

For best page design, Briggs was the overall award winner, primarily for his “eye-catching” cover for the Courier’s annual Salt Bowl tab.

“The football special section cover carried this entry to the first-place award,” a judge said. “Using the four players breaking out of the middle of the page was effective and eye-catching.”

Other awards included third-place showings by Briggs for best spot news photo and best sports news story and Perry for best news feature.

Briggs also finished runner-up for best hard news column.

The Courier editorial staff also will be competing in the annual Arkansas Press Association editorial contest this year. Winners are expected to be announced in June.