Courthouse now 'one-stop-shop' for passports

The Saline County Circuit Clerk’s Office is making things easier for those that enjoy traveling abroad — passports.

Recently, Circuit Clerk Myka Bono Sample and her team added proper equipment for filing and processing new and renewed passports all in one location.

“We wanted to make it a one-stop-shop for passports,” Sample said.

“My goal, from the time we started passports in 2015, was to eventually take pictures,” Sample said. “We just needed to raise enough money to get all of this equipment. Our target was 2017, in which we hit.

“You have to have a special camera and passport cutter for the pictures and we have all of that in place.”

Aside from being able to take photos for the passports, Sample said an area has been added to allow patrons to fill out paperwork electronically.

“We are providing an area for them to come in and fill out their paperwork online and print it,” Sample said. “Therefore, they don’t have to write it out. If they write it out and make one mistake they have to start over completely. This way we have provided them a place to come in and fill it out on the computer if they want to.”

The courthouse is open for passports from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and no appointment is necessary.

