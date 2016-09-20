David O. Dodd saga set for Royal Theatre production

The Royal Players and the Bryant Historical Society are partnering for an upcoming drama based on a piece of Saline County Civil War history.

The play, “Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd,” was written by D. Nancy Hendricks of Hot Springs and is set in Saline County and other parts of Central Arkansas.

Hendricks is best known for her research and portrayal of Hattie Caraway of Arkansas, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate. She will be playing Dodd’s mother in the upcoming production.

Performances are scheduled Oct. 6-9 at the historic Royal Theatre in Downtown Benton.

The play is being presented to commemorate the 170th anniversary of the birth of David O. Dodd.

The production is a fundraiser for the Bryant Historical Society, as well as the Royal Players. The Dodd family lived in the Bryant area, and the members of the Historical Society focus on keeping his legacy alive.

David Owen Dodd, who lived from Nov. 10, 1846, to Jan. 8, 1864, was tried, convicted and hanged as a Confederate spy.

See full article in Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier.